Sheriff won't enforce stay-at-home orders – too busy re-arresting freed criminals

'We've got other things that are on our mind that are more important than stopping normally law-abiding citizens'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2020 at 8:24pm
(BREITBART) Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said Tuesday that she would not be able to enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders because she was too busy re-arresting accused criminals set free under the state’s new “zero-dollar bail” policy.

Mims appeared on the Trevor Carey Show, discussing the challenges facing law enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the economic hardship. She pointed out that government employees were also vulnerable to the economic damage, because the decline in tax revenues meant that state and local governments would cut services.

Read the full story ›

