SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
Print

S&P 500 rises slightly

Reversing higher as Trump's China actions keep trade deal intact

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2020 at 4:12pm
Print

(CNBC) Stocks recovered from earlier losses on Friday as traders breathed a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump’s much-awaited news conference on China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50 points, or 0.2%, after being down more than 300 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 traded 0.3% higher while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9%.

During the news conference, Trump said he would take action to eliminate special treatment towards Hong Kong. However, he did not indicate the U.S. would pull out of the phase one trade agreement reached with China earlier this year, easing trader concerns for the time being.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







S&P 500 rises slightly
Top China general: Attack on Taiwan an option if no other way to stop independence
Rioter: 'We're gonna start coming to the suburbs'
Senate Democrats pump brakes on new stimulus checks
Officer Chauvin taken into custody in Floyd's death
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×