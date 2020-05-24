Star shuts down 'disgusting' sex-trafficking rumors about her son

(FOX NEWS) -- Former Disney star Hilary Duff dismissed “disgusting” rumors circulating on Twitter over the weekend that she’s involved in child sex trafficking.

Duff, 32, had shared an Instagram story showing several “family photos” taped to a wall in her home. In the video, she is heard saying “someone on Instagram pointed out that we did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with a sticker,” referring to one photo of her 8-year-old son Luca Cruz.

“Everyone bored af right now I know…but this is actually disgusting,” Duff tweeted Saturday after child sex trafficking conspiracy theories began to spread on social media. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.”

Read the full story ›