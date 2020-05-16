SECTIONS
Health
State's coronavirus death toll drops significantly after major criteria change

'We started to hear stories about 'are these correct or are these incorrect?''

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 5:20pm
(THE BLAZE) Colorado's coronavirus death toll dropped significantly on Friday after the Colorado Department of Health and Environment made a major change in how state officials report COVID-19 deaths.

State officials are now distinguishing between people who died "with COVID-19" and those who died "due to COVID-19." Previously, officials lumped all the deaths together, meaning people who had COVID-19, yet did not die directly from the virus, were included in the state's official death count.

The change resulted in nearly 300 fewer COVID-19 deaths in Colorado, KDVR-TV reported.

