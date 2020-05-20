Stop the global socioeconomic suicide!

Many are now openly asking if the COVID-19 reaction was overblown, and in that case, who pushed the exaggerations? If politically motivated, the misinformation forecasting mass deaths has contributed to the largest economic meltdown in a century.

It wasn't lack of supply or demand that halted growth, but political decisions. We are consequently facing the financial meltdown of a century by political choice.

"You have a 0.03% chance of dying from COVID in the state of California. Does that necessitate people being out of work?" asked Accelerated Urgent Care owner Dr. Dan Erickson recently.

He showed how COVID-19 has taken very few lives in the state of California, questioning the continued economic lockdowns. The question is legitimate, as China – whom we all seem to follow in their spearheading of lockdowns – only closed down its epicenter, Wuhan and its Hubei province.

Dr. Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi urged the California government to lift the extreme measures. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, retweeted, "Docs make good points."

They compared COVID-19 to an influenza with millions of cases but small numbers of death. The death rate for California of approximately 0.03% is in line with the Rystad Energy estimates and others. Rystad reports that as of April 27, 54 million people have likely been infected with COVID-19.

When comparing regular seasonal influenzas to COVID-19,the flus are so far more deadly. Worldwide, 650,000 people die yearly of a regular influenza, according to the World Health Organization.

Even in the United States, the 2018 deaths from regular influenza was around 80,000, according to CNN. Where was the overly eager Bill Gates in 2018? Eighty thousand deaths in the USA alone is quite a pandemic. Why no media attention back then, why no requirements to shut down the economy and isolate everyone?

The current number of deaths in the U.S. is unreliable, as "assumption of coronavirus" is enough evidence to submit "death by coronavirus."

Stanford University School of Medicine professor John Ioannidis is one of the most-cited scientists of all times in the scientific literature. He said on March 17 that the economic lockdowns as a response to COVID-19 could be a "once in a century evidence fiasco."

He has described the coronavirus as a "very common, mild infection for the vast majority of the population."

"It is now clear that the lockdowns were a major mistake everywhere except the New York City metro area, and possibly even there," said former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson.

From day 1, we suggested at The Herland Report that the corona crisis must be seen in light of the U.S.-China trade war. We wrote about WHO leader Marxist-Leninist Dr. Tedros' possible politizationthe day before President Trump addressed it.

The Imperial College Report, which showed that millions would die, was central to make the U.K. and U.S. change their herd immunity strategies. The report has since turned out to be fraudulent, its author Neil Ferguson sacked and the entire report not even peer-reviewed. Ferguson was notorious for overestimating numbers, both during Ebola and the Swine flu. Ferguson estimated that 150,000 would die in the United Kingdom during the Foot and Clove flu. Two hundred died.

As it turns out, Dr. Anthony Fauci now says that it was he and Dr. Deborah Birx who came into President Trump's office and made him change his mind about herd immunity, allegedly based on the Imperial College Report.

It seems, then, that it was Dr. Fauci who persuaded the president to shut down, which effectively has crippled the soaring U.S. economy. They allegedly did this based on the Imperial College Report, which said millions would die from coronavirus in the United States.

As many as 1,100,000 died from smoking in the same time period as COVID-19, according to Worldometer info. Two million died from cancer in the same period, and as much as 2.4 million from hunger. Bill Gates, WHO and CNN saw no need to sound the alarm about that.

Due to the extreme lockdown measures, 1.1 billion now risk starvation. In the U.K. alone, 3 million go hungry due to the lockdown, according toa recent report.

The narrative has become that of either "caring for the people" and remaining in lockdown, or caring "only for the economy and money" and reopening. This ill-advised narrative prevents politicians from reopening, although they know this to be the right move.

The economy is the well-being of the people. With a destroyed economy, mass unemployment and bankruptcies, there is no healthy people, only national suffering. This seems to be the chosen path.

