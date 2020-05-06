Student senator faces impeachment for backing Trump on immigration

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Left-leaning students at a private Los Angeles based university are calling for the impeachment of a newly elected student government senator after discovering she supports strict policies on immigration.

Stephanie Martinez was elected to the Loyola Marymount University student government as a “senator for diversity and inclusion” in early April after running an unopposed campaign, according to an independent student publication The Agency.

The Agency unearthed a number of tweets from Martinez that expressed support for President Donald Trump and hardline immigration policies such as the “safe third country” policy. She also said that a friend of hers worked for ICE in another tweet.

