Suicide rise from lockdowns to kill more than coronavirus in Australia

Global suicide rate could end up far outpacing the death toll from COVID-19

Published May 7, 2020 at 6:10pm
(INFOWARS) The rise in the suicide rate caused by lockdowns in Australia is predicted to exceed deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus by a factor of ten, the Australian reported Thursday.

Researchers from Sydney University’s Brain and Mind Centre forecast a 50 percent rise in the national suicide rate because of the economic and social impact of government responses to the virus, which would drive deaths to as much as ten times higher than those causes by the coronavirus itself.

