Supreme Court in 5-4 decision denies California church's challenge to state restrictions

Chief Justice John Roberts broke from other conservative justices to rule in favor of the state

Published May 30, 2020 at 4:12pm
(THE HILL) The Supreme Court issued a rare late-night ruling on Friday against a California church challenging their state’s stay-at-home order.

In a 5-4 vote, Chief Justice John Roberts broke from other conservative justices to rule in favor of the state. The case was brought by the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, Calif., which said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) stay-at-home order ignored religious freedoms.

Roberts noted in an opinion concurring in the unsigned ruling that the restrictions in place are applied to non-religious gatherings and therefore don’t pose a threat to religious liberties.

