Supremes eye more gun cases as conservatives look to expand 2nd Amendment protections

'Chief Justice John Roberts is certainly a big, if not the biggest, question mark'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2020 at 10:06pm
(CNBC) -- The Supreme Court is looking eager to weigh in on the Second Amendment weeks after it punted on its first substantial gun rights case in nearly a decade.

Ten different guns cases were on the agenda of the justices’ private conference on Friday, where they met to decide which cases they will hear in the upcoming term.

Each of those cases has been considered at one previous conference, a clear signal that there is “serious interest” in hearing them, according to John Elwood, a leading court observer and a partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter. It is possible the court could announce as soon as Monday that it will hear one or more of the cases. If it does so, a decision would be expected by the end of June 2021.

