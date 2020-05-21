Susan Rice Memorializes the Day: Which 'book' is she talking about?

Many in government create memos to cover their, or their boss', backside against accusations of error or wrongdoing.

Thus President Barack Obama's National Security Adviser Susan Rice – directed, she says, by Obama's White House counsel Neil Eggleston – on President Donald Trump's Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration day, emailed a memo "memorializing" a Jan. 5 Oval Office meeting.

"President Obama began the conversation," she wrote, "by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of [the national security investigation of Trump's incoming national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn] is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities 'by the book.' … He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book. … [FBI] Director [James] Comey affirmed that he is proceeding 'by the book.'"

Among those present were President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Rice.

Present, too, was acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was shocked that President Obama knew details of a wiretapped telephone call between the Russian ambassador and Gen. Flynn, which meant that Democrat Obama – like a banana republic caudillo – was using government intelligence agencies to secretly spy on the inner circle of Republican Donald Trump.

Susan Rice's memo thrice claims that President Obama wanted things done "by the book," but she never reveals what "book."

The phrase "by the book" is old. In his play "Romeo and Juliet," William Shakespeare wrote: "You kiss by the book." One dictionary gives its meaning as "Very correctly, in strict accordance with the rules. 'Book' in this expression is a set of established rules or, originally, of moral or religious precepts."

The "book" to which Rice refers apparently was not the book of law, because for eight years the Obama administration arrogantly acted as if it were above the law, even as it twisted the law into pretzels to force its authoritarian policies onto others.

It obviously was not the Good Book, the Bible, because these godless left-wing hijackers of the formerly-pro-American Democratic Party relentlessly attack Christianity and Judaism – trying to force the Roman Catholic Little Sisters of the Poor to violate their faith by funding birth control and abortion, and using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to lock down churches while keeping abortion clinics open.

The "Book" Rice references might be "The Communist Manifesto," the 1848 "bible" of the pseudo-religious, anti-freedom, make-collectivist-heaven-on-Earth pagan cult of Marxism. It reveals the ways and meanness of the ruling radicals of today's Democratic Party.

But more likely, the "book" Obama follows is "Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals," written in 1971 by Chicago community organizer Saul Alinsky, a major influence on the far-left political ideology of Chicagoans Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

"In a fight almost anything goes," wrote Alinsky. "It almost reaches the point where you stop to apologize if a chance blow lands above the belt" rather than, as in dirty fighting, below it. Instead of honest, rational debate, Alinsky boasted that "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule."

"Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it," wrote Alinsky, reducing politics to an us-vs.-them, win-by-any-means, uncompromising hell of perpetual personal hate and groupthink warfare. No wonder Alinsky dedicated his book to "the very first radical … Lucifer."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used typical Alinskyite irrational ridicule again days ago after President Trump acknowledged using hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from a potentially deadly COVID-19 infection. "I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists," said Pelosi, "especially in his age group [almost 73; Pelosi is 80] and his, shall we say, weight group – morbidly obese."

Ironically, Pelosi's extreme spending has made Uncle Sam almost fatally obese.

Trump, who stands 6-foot-3, weighs around 240 pounds, overweight but at most only slightly obese and in vigorously excellent mental and physical health. It is widely rumored that because so many leftists have threatened his life, President Trump in public wears bulky bulletproof vests front and back.

Because leftist money has been offered for anyone infecting President Trump with coronavirus, and because a leftist Denver City councilwoman has urged deliberately infecting future Trump rallies, he may also be taking hydroxychloroquine – a time-tested, inexpensive government-approved drug safer than aspirin, say many scientists – in part to shield against coronavirus assassination attempts.

Never-ending attacks against Trump by Democratic politicians and their partisan media comrades encourage lunatic violence against our commander in chief … something to remember around Memorial Day.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "The Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.