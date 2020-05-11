SECTIONS
World
Print

Task force chief: China broke international rules

Then WHO 'blindly followed the CCP'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2020 at 9:23am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The chairman of the House's China task force believes China violated international health rules during a coronavirus cover-up, and the World Health Organization failed to follow its own guidelines.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, also the top GOP member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Washington Examiner that “we must hold the Chinese Communist Party and WHO Director-General Tedros accountable to prevent another pandemic from China to reach our shores.”

McCaul, leading an investigation of Chinese malfeasance, said China’s 2003 failure to "properly alert the world" to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, outbreak foreshadowed its handling of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 282,000 people worldwide. "Even more troubling" this time, McCaul said, was that "the organization meant to implement these rules, the WHO, blindly followed the CCP delaying necessary action to protect people around the globe.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Turley: Obama 'wrong' on Flynn's criminal charge
NBC admits Barr's remarks deceptively edited
Congress looking to reform $600 unemployment benefit
Task force chief: China broke international rules
Ice-cream shop closes 1 day after reopening as patrons harass workers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×