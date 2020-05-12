Tebow fights back tears as he asks for prayers for Ravi Zacharias

(CBN NEWS) -- In an Instagram post over the weekend, an emotional Tim Tebow fought to retain his composure as he asked for prayers for his friend and mentor, evangelist and Christian apologist, Ravi Zacharias. Zacharias has been battling cancer of the spine.

Calling Zacharias a "hero of the faith," Tebow asked also that "if Ravi has touched your life or inspired you along the way, I would love for you to share your story in the comments. I hope to be able to deliver your comments to Ravi and his team to encourage them in this time."

Former South Carolina governor and US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, also added a message for Zacharias.

Read the full story ›