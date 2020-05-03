Ted Cruz moves to stop Chinese espionage against U.S.

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have introduced a bill to boost America's defenses against espionage by China.

They propose banning federal employees from spending money to carry out the nation's business on technology tied to certain companies.

Just the News reported the Countering Chinese Attempts at Snooping Act states, "No funds may be expended by an employee or officer of the United States to conduct official business over any social media, computer or smartphone application, or telecommunications technology produced, operated, or hosted by" the suspected companies.

A list compiled by the secretary of state would identify companies that "are under Chinese influence and that help China in areas like surveillance, foreign network access and obtaining information," the report said.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased concerns about Chinese companies such as Huawei and America's reliance on the communist nation for its supply chain.

The bill provides for decreasing funding to the United Nations if it works with the identified Chinese companies. It would cut funding by the same amount as the value of the U.N.'s contracts with that company.

"Prohibiting the use of these platforms and stop taxpayer dollars from being used to capitalize Chinese espionage infrastructure are common-sense measures to protect American national security," Cruz said.

""These are just some of the measures we will have to take as the United States reevaluates its relationship with China and the CCP."

He identified Huawei and Tencent as "espionage" companies that serve the Chinese Communist Party while "masquerading" as tech companies.

The companies deny the claims.

Hawley said Tencent is "a glorified surveillance arm of the Chinese Communist Party," and the U.N.'s deal with work with the company is "stupid and dangerous."

He said American tax money should not fund such work.