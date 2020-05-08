Ted Cruz slams San Antonio plan declaring 'Chinese virus' to be hate speech

(FOX NEWS) Hate speech directed against certain ethnic groups in connection with the coronavirus outbreak will not be tolerated, the city council of San Antonio, Texas, decided Thursday.

Council members unanimously passed a resolution that specifically addresses anti-Chinese COVID-19 references, including terms such as “Chinese virus” or “kung fu virus,” claiming such language encourages hate crimes and other incidents against Asian-Americans and Asian immigrants.

"Unfortunately, during times of crisis we do see the best of humanity and sometimes we also see the worst," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who initiated the resolution, according to San Antonio's WOAI-TV. "There has been a rise of hate speech throughout the course of this pandemic."

