Thousands of Germans protest lockdown and vaccine plan by Bill Gates

Angela Merkel's popularity plunges

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2020 at 7:59pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Thousands of people across Germany are protesting coronavirus lockdown measures over the weekend.

From anger over lockdown measures to a purported vaccine plan by Bill Gates, the growing wave of demonstrations in Germany by conspiracy theorists, extremists and anti-vaxxers against coronavirus measures has alarmed even Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Initially starting as a handful of protesters decrying tough restrictions on public life to halt transmission of the coronavirus, the protests have grown in recent weeks to gatherings of thousands in major German cities.

