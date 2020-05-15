How the transnational elite empowered China at our expense

At one time, the American businessman, the factory owner or corporate executive felt a bond to his community and a commitment to his town or city and this nation.

The business operated not just to make a profit, though that was essential for its existence. It filled a need – that's why customers willingly handed over their money – and it provided sustenance not just to its owners, but to its employees and the broader web of suppliers and service providers that in turn supported the company's existence.

In short, these managers saw and treated the company as an asset not just to the owners, but also to the employees and the nation. What was good for business was good for America.

The patriotic businessman who feels a responsibility to his community, his state and his nation is now an endangered species, if not extinct.

Corporate CEOs used to consider how their decisions would impact employees, suppliers, customers, community and society as well as shareholders. Now, their only consideration is how to make as much money for shareholders as possible.

And "shareholders" are not little old ladies in Florida waiting for dividend checks in the mail.

No, the "shareholders" are Wall Street bankers, index funds and money managers controlling millions of shares. The shareholder is often the CEO himself, his pay including millions of shares of stock in the company he manages. That CEO – a "shareholder" – profits personally when he pumps up the price of his stock by replacing Americans earning $20 an hour with Chinese earning $20 a week.

People – human beings who live in towns and cities, raise families and share a culture – don't enter into the corporate executive's decision-making process.

Neither does loyalty to our country. Thomas Paine wrote that commerce diminishes the spirit of patriotism. Thomas Jefferson put a finer point on it: "Merchants have no country. The mere ground they stand on does not constitute so strong an attachment as that from which they draw their gains."

As corporate conglomerates grew larger and larger, their tentacles reaching all over the map, executives began to have no loyalty to our nation or any nation. The multinational corporation has become a stateless, soulless, bloodless entity with a single-minded mission of maximizing its profits, a power unto itself, stronger than any government.

And as these stateless, rootless corporations gained power in Washington, "The World" replaced "The United States" as the frame of reference for policymakers.

"What's good for the global economy" replaced "what's good for America" as the principle guiding trade negotiators and so many of our diplomats and strategists.

A California congressman once described Washington's trade negotiators as "boatloads of smug diplomats, all wise economists, experts, theorists, specialists and whatnots eager to barter away the little factory in Wichita, the little shop in Keokuk."

These smug diplomats and all wise economists sought an efficient, borderless world where people goods and money would flow freely. They were not interested in preserving self-rule for the United States or a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

According to their philosophy, the modern world is just too complicated to be entrusted to common people, representative democracy and sovereign nations. An elite of trained specialists with a global perspective were better equipped to manage society "for the common good."

Of course, no one came right out and told the American people the form of government they were taught about in school was being replaced.

The experts and theorists pursued their plan without ever having Congress debate or vote on it. Quietly, stealthily, one stone at a time, they laid the groundwork for their Tower of Babel so their edifice would be complete before anyone knew what had been built around them.

In "The Hard Road to World Order," Richard Gardner, who later became Bill Clinton's ambassador to Spain, explained how, "The 'house of world order' will have to be built from the bottom up. … An end run about national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than a frontal assault."

The European Union shows how its done. What began as an arrangement for trading coal and steel between France and Germany has grown into a 27-nation superstate with a central bureaucracy regulating everything from food labeling to immigration policy – powers once held by national governments.

The "free flow of people goods and money" was the goal of the EU's founders. This was also the principle behind another multi-nation agreement, the TransPacific Partnership. The TPP was meant to merge the economies of 12 nations on four continents, including the U.S. A supranational governing commission with veto power over national policy would write the rules covering virtually all economic activity, including substantial immigration policies. (President Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2017.)

Bill Clinton's Yale roommate who went on to serve as his deputy secretary of state, Strobe Talbott, explains the future the elites have been building: "Countries are … artificial and temporary. … Within the next hundred years … nationhood as we know it will be obsolete; all states will recognize a single, global authority. A phrase briefly fashionable in the mid-20th century – "citizen of the world" – will have assumed real meaning by the end of the 21st."

Talbott wrote that in 1992. Today, NBC promotes an annual "Global Citizen" concert on national television. CNN has replaced "Auld Lang Syne" with "Imagine," John Lennon's ode to a world without borders, nations or religion, as its New Year's Eve theme song, lest we not forget our old acquaintance with nation and culture.

A post-national, post-democratic mindset guides the experts who advise business and political leaders. Corporate consultants like McKinsey and Company have grown fat telling American business to cut costs by moving to China even though that has led to the death of American communities left without jobs and opportunity.

The globalist ideology has corrupted Washington. Stateless transnational corporations and foreign governments run influence-peddling shell games through a rat's nest of think tanks, lobbyists, banks and Wall Street investment houses.

Nonprofit "think tanks" turn out op-eds and white papers pushing policies premised on "what's good for the global economy." Lobbyists then cite this "expert thinking" to press Congress to advance their interests. And schools of political science and business at universities endowed by these same global interests train the next generation of leaders in their way of thinking.

These think tanks and universities serve as revolving doors for once-and-future government officials who will dutifully execute according to the imperatives of "the global economy."

The globalist ideology has even penetrated the Pentagon, the outfit established to defend America. Procurement officials have abandoned Buy American, once required by law. They now look overseas to purchase supplies, parts and technology for our troops and weapons systems. These officials then cycle through the revolving door to positions in the global corporations supplying the Defense Department.

The elites worked to make a borderless world with the Treaty of Rome and a catalog of free-trade agreements. Over the decades, Washington outsourced its decisions and policymaking to global organizations such as the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Strobe Talbott saw these institutions as "protoministries of trade, finance and development for a united world." They are part of "the post-war international rules-based order" our State Department promotes every day.

The same way the WTO set trade policy for the U.S., optimizing "the global economy" rather than the American economy, the Paris climate accord would have set energy and environmental policy for the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Now, the Chinese Communist Party uses globalization as a Trojan horse to take over the world. It has taken control of the World Bank and more than a dozen U.N. agencies. It flouts the rules of the WTO even as it calls on other nations to cede their decision-making power to that organization.

The CCP portrays itself as the defender of globalization when its true agenda is "globalism for you, nationalism for us."

The Wuhan virus pandemic has shown us the dangers of globalism. Outsourcing our manufacturing power to Communist China left us dependent on that totalitarian regime for medical supplies and other essential goods.

Outsourcing our political decision-making to transnational agencies, from the WHO to the WTO, puts us at the mercy of whoever controls those institutions.

Everyone has woken up to the dangers except the transnational elites.

They continue to insist we must "collaborate with Beijing" to solve the world's problems.

They still don't understand: The regime in Beijing is the world's problem.