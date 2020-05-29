SECTIONS
Trump campaign condemns arrest of CNN crew in Minneapolis

Covering riots following death of man in police custody

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2020 at 9:00am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump's reelection campaign defended the CNN crew who were arrested while covering the protests in Minnesota over the death of George Floyd.

The campaign said Omar Jimenez and his crew were "outrageously" arrested Friday morning during a live report on New Day. They were released within two hours.

"Mayor Frey & Gov Walz have completely lost control in Minneapolis in a catastrophic display of failed leadership," the Trump campaign wrote on Twitter. "The city is on fire & they outrageously arrested a CNN crew. [Trump] called in DOJ to investigate George Floyd’s death. Clear-eyed justice must be served!"

