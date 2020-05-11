Trump: Fire NBC's Chuck Todd for 'deceptive' editing on air

It's not like it hasn't happened before, but this time when NBC News' Chuck Todd used a "deceptively edited clip of Attorney General Bill Barr" talking about the Michael Flynn case, the network admitted it.

And that prompted President Trump to call for Todd's firing.

On the network's "Meet the Press" Sunday a clip was aired showing Barr talking about the DOJ's decision to drop the criminal case against Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser.

It had Barr saying "History's written by winners," but left out another part that balanced the comment. That was that "A fair history would say that it was a good decision."

The program admitted online it "inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip."

But Trump said it was too much, and called for Todd to go.

"@FCC THIS IS A DISGRACE, EVEN WORSE THAN @NBC USUALLY IS, WHICH IS REALLY BAD. SLEEPY EYES MUST BE FIRED!," he said on social media.

Bloomberg News said it was unclear what the FCC was being asked to do since it controls television station licenses but not personnel decisions.

But Trump continued, "Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by ‘Concast’ (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC."

At the Western Journal was an analysis of the situation that pointed out the network's backtracking was far from calming things down.

In the interview with Barr, Catherine Herridge of CBS had asked how history would judge the DOJ's decision to drop the case against Flynn.

Barr's response started, "Well, history's written by the winners. So it largely depends on who's writing the history."

That allowed Todd to "trash Barr in remarks addressed to Peggy Noonan, a former White House speechwriter," the analysis said.

Todd said he was struck "by the cynicism."

"He didn't make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job," Todd charged.

But Barr's actual comments had continued, with, "I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice."

The reaction was anything but understated.

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn. I cut Todd's segment along with Barr's full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

Fox News reported. "Blogger Jim Treacher and journalist Tim Pool were among many other influential commentators explicitly seeking an on-air apology."