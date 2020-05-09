Trump: Obama and Biden will be implicated in Russia hoax

(BREITBART) President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will soon be implicated in the Russia collusion investigation.

“There's more to come from what I understand, and they’re going to be far greater than what you’ve seen so far, and what you’ve seen so far is incredible, especially as it relates to President Obama,” Trump said while speaking with Fox & Friends about Obama’s role in the Russia “hoax.”

