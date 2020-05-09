SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Trump: Obama and Biden will be implicated in Russia hoax

'They tried to take down the president of the United States'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2020 at 4:18pm
Print

(BREITBART) President Donald Trump said in an interview on Friday that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will soon be implicated in the Russia collusion investigation.

“There's more to come from what I understand, and they’re going to be far greater than what you’ve seen so far, and what you’ve seen so far is incredible, especially as it relates to President Obama,” Trump said while speaking with Fox & Friends about Obama’s role in the Russia “hoax.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×