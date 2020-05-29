SECTIONS
Trump outraged Minneapolis officials lose control of protests

'I can't stand back & watch this happen'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2020 at 9:03am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump reacted with shock and anger to the third night of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the death of George Floyd.

Just before 1 a.m. EST Friday, after the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct was set on fire, Trump shot off multiple tweets that decried a "lack of leadership" from Minneapolis officials and compared the protesters to "thugs."

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right," Trump said in one tweet.

