Why Trump is the most polite president

President Trump gets a bad rap.

I know I couldn't do what he does under any circumstances – at least not the same way.

Several times a week he submits himself as a sacrificial human piñata to so-called "reporters" looking to make a name for themselves.

Such was the case the other day when Weijia Jiang, the White House correspondent for CBS News, came to publicly insult the president over his boasts about America leading the nations – and that means all of them combined – in testing for coronavirus.

"Why does that matter?" she asked. "Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives?"

"Maybe that's a question you should ask China," the president of the United States replied. "Don't ask me, ask China that question, OK?"

"Why are you saying that to me, specifically?" Ms. Jiang asked.

Trump replied, "I'm not saying it specifically to anybody. I'm saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question."

That was the culmination of this episode of "Beat the Press." It was also the last question of the day.

CNN, the Washington Post, the Guardian and other press outlets were outraged at the incident – not for the impudence displayed by Jiang but for the audacity of Trump responding to her.

After the exchange, Trump attempted to move on by calling on Kaitlan Collins, a White House correspondent for CNN, but Jiang interjected with a follow-up question.

"That's not a nasty question," Jiang said. "Why does it matter?"

It was indeed a nasty question – a "gotcha" that she thought about and planned for effect.

Trump then looked again to take a question from another reporter.

Collins, who had let Jiang ask Trump her follow-up question, approached the microphone.

"I have two questions," Collins said.

"No, it's OK," Trump replied.

"But you pointed to me," Collins said. "I have two questions, Mr. President. You called on me."

"I did," Trump said. "And you didn't respond, and now I'm calling on the young lady in the back."

"I just wanted to let my colleague finish," Collins explained. "But can I ask you a question?"

Trump abruptly end the press conference.

"Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much," he said before leaving the Rose Garden.

"A very ugly, ugly ending to that one-hour appearance by the president in the Rose Garden," uttered CNN's Wolf Blitzer. Yes, it was a very ugly, ugly ending – but not on the president's part. It would have been ugly indeed if the president showed his emotions. Instead he ended the press conference with words, "Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much."

What have our expectations become for dignified behavior by our national press corps?

There's something about the attitude expressed by these reporters. They can't hide their contempt. They're sneering. Whether it's Jim Acosta at CNN or Weijia Jiang of CBS, they are more than hostile – they are rude, boorish and gauche. They are more than partisans; they represent the opposition, even the enemy.

But what do you see from Trump? You see kindness. You see politeness. You see the hope for second chances, redemption and grace.

Trump is often perceived as a bully by his critics. But that's not true. He's courteous, thoughtful, attentive, gentle and nice – even kind. Of course, he is always a forceful advocate for his positions, a stubborn apologist for American values, but Donald Trump may be the most polite and patient president America has ever had.