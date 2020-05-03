SECTIONS
Trump supporters sail hundreds of boats near his Florida home

'Thank you very much to our beautiful 'boaters.' I will never let you down!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2020 at 7:31pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Hundreds of boats in Florida gathered near Mar-a-Lago in a parade to show support for President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Florida marinas opened to the public on April 29 after closing all public recreational areas on March 22. To show appreciation, hundreds of Florida residents organized a “parade” to show their support for the president.

Trump has been supportive of states reopening after weeks of shutdowns to stop or slow the progression of the coronavirus pandemic.

