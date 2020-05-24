SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S. World
Print

Trump suspends travel from Brazil as pandemic worsens in South America

President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed virus, dismissing it as a 'little flu'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2020 at 6:15pm
Print

(CNBC) -- President Donald Trump is suspending travel from Brazil to the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in Latin America’s largest nation and economy.

The president’s order, published Sunday, denies entry to “all aliens” who were in Brazil two weeks prior to their attempted entry into the United States. The order takes effect May 28 at 11:59 pm ET.

Brazil has rapidly become one of the hardest hit countries in the world as the World Health Organization warns that the epicenter of the pandemic has shifted from Europe and the U.S. to South America.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×