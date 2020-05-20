Trump threatens to hold back federal funding over mail-in voting

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from Michigan over its decision to issue applications for mail-in absentee ballots to all voters ahead of November's presidential election, claiming the move was "done illegally" and will lead to voter fraud.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday that all registered voters in the crucial general election battleground state will be mailed an application to vote by mail in November so they do not have to risk exposure to the coronavirus by going out to the polls.

Trump was not a fan of the decision.

