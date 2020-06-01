SECTIONS
Trump: U.S. to designate Antifa as terrorist organization after violent protests

President also cites 'Radical Left': 'Don't lay the blame on others!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 31, 2020 at 8:51pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

This comes as Trump has blamed Antifa for riots taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in an incident caught on video.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

