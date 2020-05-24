SECTIONS
Trump warns: 'Greatest rigged election in history' if votes mailed in

'Trying to use Covid for this Scam'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2020 at 6:38pm
(BREITBART) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday that Democrats are attempting to use the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to push mail-in ballot plans for the November election, warning the move will lead to “the greatest Rigged Election in history.”

“The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign,” the president wrote. “Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam”:

