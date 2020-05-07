SECTIONS
Trump's valet tests positive for coronavirus

Diagnosis raises new questions about whether anyone in the West Wing was exposed to the novel virus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2020 at 6:18pm
(LONDON INDEPENDENT) A member of the US Navy who serves a personal valet to Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports, raising questions about whether the president was recently exposed to the novel virus.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday that said in part: “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.”

The statement continued: “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

Read the full story ›

