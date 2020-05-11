SECTIONS
Turley: Obama 'wrong' on Flynn's criminal charge

Ex-president complained that 'rule of law' at risk in case

Published May 11, 2020 at 9:47am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley set his sights on CNN for reporting on former President Barack Obama's warning about the "rule of law" being "at risk" after the Justice Department dropped charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying the outlet didn't note "that he was wrong on Flynn's criminal charge."

Turley, a self-proclaimed liberal who was a witness during the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, tweeted Saturday, “CNN continues to report on Obama's statement without noting that he was wrong on Flynn's criminal charge and wrong on the lack of precedent.”

He added in the post of the network, “Given its slogan ‘Facts First,’ it appears the facts are not even coming last. They are not coming at all.”

