Turtle strikes car, gets lodged in windshield

'I thought it was a brick'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 27, 2020 at 4:14pm
(WSAV) -- SAVANNAH, Ga. — A local woman and her brother say they’re thankful to be okay after a turtle smashed into their windshield.

Latonya Lark and Kevin Grant were out running errands around noon on May 12. While riding northbound on Harry S. Truman Parkway near Montgomery Cross Road, Lark noticed something strange coming at them.

“I thought it was a brick, and I told [my brother], ‘my God, there’s a brick!’” said Lark, who was driving. She says she started to slow down her vehicle.

Read the full story ›

