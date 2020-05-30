Twitter fact-checks China amid bias row

(BBC NEWS) Twitter, under intense scrutiny for its use of fact-checking warnings, has added them to tweets from China's foreign ministry spokesperson.

The warning has been added to tweets from spokesman Lijian Zhao, in which he warned: "It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan."

Twitter added the warning more than two months after the tweets were posted.

It comes amid a row with the White House, after similar warnings were added to tweets from President Trump.

