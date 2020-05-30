SECTIONS
Money World
Print

Twitter fact-checks China amid bias row

Adds warning more than 2 months after tweets were posted

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2020 at 8:04pm
Print

(BBC NEWS) Twitter, under intense scrutiny for its use of fact-checking warnings, has added them to tweets from China's foreign ministry spokesperson.

The warning has been added to tweets from spokesman Lijian Zhao, in which he warned: "It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan."

Twitter added the warning more than two months after the tweets were posted.

It comes amid a row with the White House, after similar warnings were added to tweets from President Trump.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×