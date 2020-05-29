SECTIONS
Twitter labels Trump tweet as 'glorifying violence'

'When the looting starts, the shooting starts'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2020 at 11:06am
(MARKETWATCH) Twitter Inc. on Friday labeled a tweet of President Donald Trump’s as having “glorified violence,” just hours after he signed an executive order threatening to strip the company of protections against liability.

The offending tweet by Trump came in his reaction to the riots in Minneapolis. He employed a quote from a former Miami police chief who said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The full tweet read: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

