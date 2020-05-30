Twitter lets verified account threaten journalist with 'bullet in the back of your skull'

(BREITBART) Social media giant Twitter has failed to remove or tag a rapper’s tweet for “glorifying violence” more than 18 hours after it was posted. Rapper Key Nyaya threatened journalist Cassandra Fairbanks with his post, saying: “maybe you need a bullet in the back of your skull.”

Social media giant Twitter has made efforts recently to ramp up its censorship practices, “fact-checking” a recent tweet from President Donald Trump and later tagging another tweet for “glorifying violence.” Breitbart News reported on this recently, writing:

The President then sent a follow-up tweet, saying: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.”

He added that he had spoken to Governor Tim Walz and “told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

