SECTIONS
World
Print

U.S. allies join Trump, demand coronavirus investigation

'You're seeing a consensus'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2020 at 9:00am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A chorus of American allies are calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, braving China’s anger in public disputes that could foreshadow closer Western partnerships against Beijing.

“You're seeing a consensus among America's closest allies that values and national security interests, with regard to the relationship with China, now Trump's economics,” former Australian defense ministry adviser Patrick Buchan told the Washington Examiner.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has provided the most dramatic demonstration of that development in recent days by calling for an investigation into the emergence of the pandemic as well as the World Health Organization’s much-maligned response to the burgeoning crisis. Chinese officials tried to strangle that idea with economic threats, but Australian officials have refused to change course, to the delight of U.S. officials.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WHO says China preventing coronavirus investigation
GOP senators want meeting about Burisma
Juanita Broaddrick blasts Hillary for presidential endorsement
U.S. allies join Trump, demand coronavirus investigation
Biden denies Tara Reade's sex assault report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×