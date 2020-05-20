U.S. Senate approves subpoena in Biden-Ukraine scandal

A committee in the U.S. Senate has voted to give Chairman Ron Johnson permission to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, one of the players in the still-unresolved scandal involving Joe and Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Hunter Biden was being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings while his father was vice president for Barack Obama and in charge of the administration's Ukraine policy.

Hunter Biden was on the board even though he had no experience in the industry.

This also is the scandal in which Joe Biden boasted of ordered Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor looking into alleged corruption at Burisma at the same time – on the threat of him withholding a billion dollars in American loan guarantees.

TRENDING: Flynn lawyer moves to get 'rogue' judge booted off case

Politico reported the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted to authorize the subpoena of Blue Star, a Democratic public relations company that reportedly did consulting work for Burisma at the same time.

Democrats on the committee claimed the investigation would boost President Donald Trump's political fortunes, the report said.

The still developing investigation focuses on claims Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden's position on the board to influence matters at the Obama administration State Department.

Johnson discounted concerns.

"What is everybody worried about? If there’s nothing there, we’ll find out there’s nothing there. But if there’s something there, the American people need to know that," he said.

A spokesman for the senator said Blue Star has in recent months "even refused to let our staff speak to their attorney."

The Daily Caller said the vote in the committee was along party lines. The report said Burisma had hired Blue Start to respond to claims of corruption.

Hunter Biden's company received $3 million for his service on the board of the gas company despite his lack of experience in the industry.

President Trump brought up the apparent conflict of interest in the phone call with the Ukrainian president at the center of the whistleblower complaint that led to his impeachment, and eventual acquittal of all charges in the Senate.