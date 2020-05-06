'Very unusual': Arctic air set to hit Eastern U.S. with record-lows for May

(CNBC) -- A cold spell is set to hit the Eastern U.S. in the upcoming days, bringing along record-low temperatures and frost and snowfall to some Northeast states.

Abnormally frigid temperatures for May will be brought down from the Arctic following a much warmer-than-normal January through March this year.

Temperatures will be especially extreme to the east of the Rockies and over the Great Lakes and Northeast, as temperatures over the weekend could drop 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below normal highs.

