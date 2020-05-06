SECTIONS
Diversions Education U.S.GLOBAL COOLING
Print

'Very unusual': Arctic air set to hit Eastern U.S. with record-lows for May

Could drop 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below normal highs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2020 at 4:34pm
Print

(CNBC) -- A cold spell is set to hit the Eastern U.S. in the upcoming days, bringing along record-low temperatures and frost and snowfall to some Northeast states.

Abnormally frigid temperatures for May will be brought down from the Arctic following a much warmer-than-normal January through March this year.

Temperatures will be especially extreme to the east of the Rockies and over the Great Lakes and Northeast, as temperatures over the weekend could drop 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below normal highs.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×