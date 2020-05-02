SECTIONS
'Once Upon a Virus': China mocks U.S. coronavirus response in Lego-like animation

Washington and Beijing are locked in a war of words over the origins of the disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2020 at 5:19pm
(REUTERS) China has published a short animation titled “Once Upon a Virus” mocking the U.S. response to the new coronavirus using Lego-like figures to represent the two countries.

Washington and Beijing are locked in a war of words over the origins of the disease, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has grown into a global pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence.

