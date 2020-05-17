VH1 reality star allegedly spends $1.5 million from bailout program on jewelry, Rolls-Royce

(WASHINGTON POST) -- Eighty-five thousand dollars in jewelry. A 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith luxury coupe. Forty-thousand dollars in child support payments.
Maurice "Mo" Fayne, a trucking company owner who appears regularly on the reality show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," has been charged with using more than $1.5 million in Small Business Administration stimulus funds to enrich himself rather than for paying workers and small business expenses as the program requires.
According to the U.S. attorney's office in the Northern District of Georgia, Fayne is the sole owner of a Georgia corporation called Flame Trucking that received a $2 million bank loan through the SBA's relief package for small businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program.