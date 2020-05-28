Video of George Floyd emerges, shows him pleading with black youth to stop gun violence, begging 'clearly lost' to 'come home'

(THE BLAZE) A heartbreaking video of the late George Floyd talking about ending violence has gone viral following his death.

In an undated video that's making the rounds across social media, Floyd can be heard imploring black youth to end violence and stop killing one another.

Speaking directly into a camera, Floyd said, "Our young generation is clearly lost, man. Clearly lost, man. I don't even know what to say anymore. You youngsters just going around busting guns in crowds, kids getting killed."

