Village where Jesus' disciples may have lived flooded by rising Sea of Galilee

(Haaretz) Water, giver of life, falling from the skies: so precious that God likens his Word with its bounty. Israelis are usually thrilled when it rains. “I’m not made of sugar, I won’t dissolve,” say the local macho men, explaining why they scorn umbrellas.

Neither, happily, will the ruins at el-Araj, the putative hometown of Jesus’ disciples on the banks of the Sea of Galilee, which waxed fat on the heavy rains this winter, swelled and, it turns out, flooded the site.

Visiting el-Araj for the first time following the rains, after being shut up at home for weeks because of the coronavirus, archaeologist Prof. Moti Aviam had quite the shock.

Read the full story ›