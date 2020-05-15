Virus brings more infections of victimhood

A couple weeks ago, I stumbled across a fascinating article – not because of the article's premise, but because of some incidental comments made in the first paragraph.

Entitled "Therapy under lockdown: 'I'm just as terrified as my patients are'," it was written by a psychotherapist named Gary Greenberg who wrote about the difficulties inherent in helping his clients cope with the societal chaos caused by the pandemic, specifically how many things are now beyond their control.

But what riveted me was Dr. Greenberg's opening paragraph: "For the 35 years I have practiced as a psychotherapist, I have discouraged people from seeing themselves as hapless victims of forces arrayed against them. That's the whole premise – that whatever brought you to my office, it is hampering your ability to direct the course of your own life. So let's name your pain and then do something about it. Tell off the boss, walk out on the husband, confront the perpetrator, whatever it takes, and then move on, become the agent of your existence." [Emphasis added.]

I've never experienced psychotherapy before, so I was entirely unaware the premise of this treatment is to get people to stop seeing themselves as "hapless victims of forces arranged against them." Nor was I aware psychotherapy encouraged people to "direct the course of your own life" and "become the agent of your existence."

Has anyone alerted progressives that this is the goal of psychotherapy? I mean seriously, does the left know about this?

Because I can tell you one thing, progressives have spent decades brainwashing people (especially) students the exact opposite is true. In fact, the entire educational industry in America is diametrically opposed to these principles of psychotherapy. As far as I can determine, all public schools – from K12 through Ph.D. programs – push Victimology as their primary goal.

Public education trains children from the age of 5 how they are victims – of their skin color, gender, economic circumstances, oppressive parents, family background, or their nationality – then when these children become adults, they wallow in professional victimhood. They become incapable of clear, independent thinking and always welcome opportunities for the government to step in and rescue them.

According to experts, a "victim mentality" means you blame your challenges in life on others around you, even if you can't prove their negative actions. You also blame things on circumstances, which (of course) are always unfair.

The latest "circumstance" is the coronavirus, the ultimate victimizer (not the disease, the response). Keeping various states or portions of states in eternal shutdowns guarantee thousands of small businesses will never reopen, turning formerly employed people into government dependents. From a progressive standpoint, what's not to love about this?

Even better, Democrats are desperately trying to deliberately crash the economy to prevent Trump from being reelected in November. Everyone forced into continued shutdowns can now be considered a victim. Isn't that terrific? Victims everywhere!

Methinks Dr. Greenberg has a long and uphill battle to combat this widespread trend.

It becomes almost comical to listen to the verbal gymnastics necessary to claim victimhood during the coronavirus.

For example, Brittney Cooper, a women's gender and sexuality studies professor at Rutgers University, blames Trump and his supporters and "white conservatives" for the deaths of black people to COVID-19. "I feel like most black people are clear that this utterly absurd to push to re-open the country is all about a gross necropolitical calculation that it is black people who are dying disproportionately from COVID," she wrote. "Not only do white conservatives not care about black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power."

Forget the remarkable advances African Americans have made under Trump's presidency. It seems this professor would rather see black businesses stayed closed (possibly forever) rather than permit even an iota of gratitude toward the economic prosperity that preceded the pandemic. And oh yeah, Trump is racist because, well, because. Remember, Orange Man Bad.

Then there's everyone's favorite magazine, Teen Vogue, which tells its readers that anyone protesting their state's stay-at-home orders are motivated by "racism" instead of fear of losing their livelihoods. "The goals of these white Americans are rooted in a desire to return to their white dominance and white comfort," the magazine tweeted.

In a Teen Vogue op-ed, journalist Kandist Mallett wrote: "The society that these white protesters so desperately want to reopen is rooted in anti-blackness. That society allowed for black people to die at a disproportionate rate the way it has since we were brought to this country to be enslaved. We must build a new society where black people are no longer the first to be sacrificed for the elites' mistakes and failures."

Pick any subject outside the coronavirus heading, and you'll find someone, somewhere, will interpret everything through the lens of victimhood.

I mean really, it must be exhausting to always be searching for new and unique ways in which someone can be oppressed. Whatever happened to rising above one's circumstances to succeed in life? Do you think if Dr. Ben Carson had wallowed in victimhood, he would ever have risen above his circumstances to become one of the world's most brilliant surgeons?

A victim mentality provides many advantages. You don't have to take responsibility; you can complain and receive attention; people are less likely to criticize you; others feel compelled to help you and do what you ask. Victimhood brings attention, bestows power over others, allows someone to malign others without fear of repercussion, and provides a convenient excuse about why the victim can't do something. ("I can't become a brilliant surgeon because I'm black and was raised by a single mom! Whaa whaa whaa!")

Politically, all these roads lead to one endpoint, of course. Control. This is why progressives are so eager to codify victimhood into law. It further controls citizens.

If the goal of psychotherapy, as Dr. Greenberg asserts, is to get people to stop seeing themselves as "hapless victims of forces arranged against them," then I wish the entire progressive establishment across America would listen to his words of wisdom.

We need a lot fewer victims out there.