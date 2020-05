(THE FEDERALIST) -- Tara Reade defended her sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden in an extensive sit-down interview with Megyn Kelly posted Friday night on YouTube.

Taped earlier this week, the 40-minute interview began with questions about Reade’s background, covered the alleged assault in graphic detail, and pushed Reade to confront several criticisms of her account.

A rush transcript of the full interview is below.

