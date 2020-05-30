SECTIONS
Wife of officer arrested for killing George Floyd files for divorce

Chauvin has been by charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter

Published May 30, 2020 at 11:43am
(THE BLAZE) Kellie Chauvin, wife of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, announced through her attorneys on Friday that she is divorcing her husband.

The announcement came on the same day that authorities formally arrested the disgraced lawman, charging him with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

In a statement, attorneys said that Ms. Chauvin is "devastated" by the death of Floyd and that her "upmost sympathy" is with Floyd's family and "everyone who is grieving this tragedy."

