Wild video shows Mexican man in cowboy hat lassoing loose tiger on public street

Big cat reportedly escaped from a private home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 11:09am
(NEW YORK POST) A tiger running loose through a suburb of the Mexican city of Guadalajara was captured after it was lassoed by a man in a cowboy hat, video footage shows.

A passing driver filmed the bizarre encounter and the footage was posted on the POLÍTICO México Twitter account Thursday.

The video was captured by a driver who was passing through a suburb of Jalisco in Guadalajara. The outlet Mediotiempo reported the tiger was found wandering along a highway to the town of Chapala.

