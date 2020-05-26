Witness: I saw Bill Clinton on Epstein's 'orgy island'

Bill Clinton's friendship with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been documented by logs of his many flights aboard the notorious "Lolita Express" private jet and photographs.

But the former president has denied he ever visited Epstein's "orgy island" in the Caribbean, alleged to be the scene of sexual assaults of underage women.

Now, a former worker on Epstein's island of Little Saint James claims he saw Clinton there, according to a Netflix documentary called "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."

Summit News reports Steve Scully, 70, a communications worker who was on the island periodically, claims he saw Clinton sitting with Epstein on the porch of the island's villa.

Scully did not witness Clinton taking part in any illegal activity, however, and says no other guests were present at the time.

He also claims other VIPs, such as Prince Andrew, were an the island, sometimes "naked and flanked by topless girls."

"You tell yourself that you didn’t know for sure and you never really saw anything, but that’s all just rationalization," Scully said in the documentary."

An Epstien "sex slave," Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has declared in legal papers that Clinton was on the island. She alleges she had dinner with Clinton, Epstein and others there.

Clinton is seen in photos with some of Epstein's retinue. One shows him with his arms around Chauntae Davies, who has claimed to be Epstein's "personal masseuse."

Another shows the former president on the steps of Epstein's private jet. The plan was allegedly the site of sexual relations with underage women. Flights logs indicate Clinton made 26 flights on the "Lolita Express."

New photos of Clinton with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell aboard the jet had been found, reported the London Sun.

Epstein was facing numerous charges of sex trafficking involving underage girls when he was found hanging dead in his jail cell in August. The Justice Department has called it an "apparent suicide."