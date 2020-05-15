SECTIONS
Woman dictating L.A. County shutdowns isn't a medical doctor, paid more than $500K

Extends continued restrictions for at least 3 more months

Published May 15, 2020 at 2:11pm
(RED STATE) Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer made news Tuesday when she told the county’s board of Supervisors that the “Safer at Home” order would almost certainly be extended for three more months when it expired May 15.

Outrage ensued, and the Board of Supervisors and Ferrer herself walked back those comments. Turns out that walk-back was just a giant “psych!” because Ferrer announced the new order Wednesday – one with no expiration date. But, give her credit for being literal – it wasn’t a three-month extension.

To say that the vast majority of county residents are upset is an understatement.

