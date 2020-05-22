Wray: FBI will investigate its investigation into Flynn

The FBI will investigate its own investigation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who for a time was President Trump's national security adviser, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday.

Flynn was one of the Trump associates caught up in the special counsel probe of Russia collusion and was charged with lying to FBI agents.

He later moved to withdraw the plea, citing evidence he was framed. Earlier this month, after the unsealing of evidence support his claime, the Justice Department filed a motion to drop the case.

Now the Washington Examiner reports Wray has ordered an internal review of how the bureau handled the case.

The Examiner noted, "Wray made the call as he faces increased pressure from Republicans, who say he has been too resistant to disclosing secrets about the Trump-Russia investigation that they believe unfairly targeted President Trump and the people around him."

The review by the bureau's Inspection Division will check for any employee misconduct as well as look at possible policy changes.

Disciplinary measures also would be considered.

The judge in the Flynn case, Emmet Sullivan, has refused to sign off on the motion to dismiss. Instead, he appointed retired judge John Gleeson to argue against the DOJ's motion. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has given Sullivan 10 days to explain why he did not dismiss the case.

The DOJ said the FBI's interview of Flynn never should have happened because the bureau already had a transcript of his conversation with the Russian ambassador and deemed it "entirely appropriate."

The Examiner reported Wray said the FBI review will "complement" the review already being done by U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to review the Flynn prosecution.

Flynn's lawyers say Jensen found "stunning evidence of government misconduct."