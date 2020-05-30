WWII aircraft discovered on English beach after 76 years

(CNN) A British couple have found the wreckage of a crashed World War II fighter plane, believed to be a Bristol Beaufighter TF.X aircraft, on a beach in northeastern England.

Debi Hartley, a 51-year-old warehouse supervisor and her partner, Graham Holden, a 54-year-old lorry driver, were walking their dog Bonnie on Monday on a beach in the town of Cleethorpes when they spotted the plane.

Debi Hartley and her partner discovered the wreckage on Monday while walking with their dog, Bonnie.

The couple did not initially realize what the wreckage was, and spent 45 minutes exploring it and taking photographs before identifying it, Hartley told CNN.

Read the full story ›