YouTube censors epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski for opposing lockdown

'With all respiratory diseases, the only thing that stops the disease is herd immunity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 5:15pm
(NEW YORK POST) Big Tech companies are aggressively tamping down on COVID-19 “misinformation” — opinions and ideas contrary to official pronouncements.

Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, former head of biostatistics, epidemiology and research design at Rockefeller University, says YouTube removed a video of him talking about the virus which had racked up more than 1.3 million views.

Wittkowski, 65, is a ferocious critic of the nation’s current steps to fight the coronavirus. He has derided social distancing, saying it only prolongs the virus’ existence and has attacked the current lockdown as mostly unnecessary.

