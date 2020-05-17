SECTIONS
Faith
Print

YouTube removes John Piper's audiobook 'Coronavirus and Christ'

Streaming site has not yet indicated why video was removed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2020 at 8:29pm
Print

(FAITHWIRE) The audiobook version of theologian John Piper’s latest book, “Coronavirus and Christ,” has been removed from YouTube for “violating community guidelines.”

Piper’s book, intended to help Christians navigate the theology of crises like the one we’re currently facing, was released for free April 8 and offers readers “six biblical answers to the question, What is God doing through the coronavirus?—reminding us that God is at work in this moment in history,” according to the book’s description.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×