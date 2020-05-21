Zuckerberg: Employees moving out of Silicon Valley may face pay cuts

(CNBC) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said he predicts that 50% of the company’s employees could be working remotely within the next five to 10 years.
“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale,” Zuckerberg said.
The company will begin allowing certain employees to work remotely full time, he said. Those employees will have to notify the company if they move to a different location by Jan. 1, 2021. As a result, those employees may have their compensations adjusted based on their new locations, Zuckerberg said.